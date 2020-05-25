Facebook ads pro, Gil David, founder of Facebook and Instagram Ads consultancy Run DMG, and Florian Litterst of Adsventure.de, will join Search Engine Land Editor-in-Chief Ginny Marvin for a deep dive into Facebook’s big push into e-commerce: Facebook Shops. At 12:00 pm EST on Wednesday, May 27, they’ll discuss the details of Facebook Shops, what it means for brands and businesses and much more.

Based in Northern Ireland, Gil is an official Facebook Marketing Consultant Partner who works with businesses all over the world spending from a few hundred dollars to more than $150,000 per month on Facebook and Instagram ads.

Litterst also specializes in Facebook and Instagram advertising and is also a Premium Facebook Marketing Partner and Consultant.

More on Facebook Shops: Facebook has made many attempts at e-commerce, but this could be the one that finally sticks, with big implications for smaller brands and retailers. Facebook Shops is the company’s first major leap toward a unified e-commerce platform. Announced this week, it will allow businesses of all sizes to set up an integrated online storefront for customers on both Facebook and Instagram.

The new centralized shopping experience is rolling out on both apps now, with a dedicated shopping tab coming to Instagram’s navigation bar in the coming months. Facebook also plans to integrate messaging capabilities via WhatsApp and Messenger later this year.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg calls Facebook Shops “the biggest step” the company has taken to unify e-commerce across its family of apps. With many businesses closed due to COVID-19, Facebook Shops come at an opportune time for sellers who haven’t been able to make the transition from offline to online commerce, while opening the door to smaller or first-time retailers. Facebook Shops is free to use and is designed to make shopping easier and more seamless for both customers and the businesses selling on the platform.

About The Author Henry Powderly Henry Powderly is vice president of content for Third Door Media, publishers of Search Engine Land, Marketing Land and MarTech Today. With more than a decade in editorial leadership positions, he is responsible for content strategy and event programming for the organization.