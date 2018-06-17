Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Today is Father’s Day in the United States and many other countries, and Google’s special Doodle has handprints and dinosaurs in the Google logo colors.

The logo represents both the Google logo itself and a cute and fun design for Father’s across the world.

Last year, Google used a cactus family for the Father’s and Mother’s day theme.

To all our dad readers, the Search Engine Land team would like to wish you a happy Father’s Day!