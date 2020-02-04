A new list view and scripts support are coming to product groups in Microsoft Shopping that will give advertisers much more flexibility in managing their campaigns. The new view and capabilities will be rolling out in the coming weeks, Microsoft Advertising announced Tuesday.

Easier management. You’ll be able to sort, filter and make pivots with product groups. This means advertisers will be able to “make bulk changes faster, enable percentage-based bid changes, and view side-by-side performance data when subdividing Product Groups,” wrote product manager Joseph Damiani. Scripts will allow you to automate Shopping campaign monitoring and updates for bid management, for example.

Why we care. These are very welcomed updates that will make management in the web UI much more efficient. The product group capabilities bring parity with Google Ads, and advertisers have been eager for them to come to Microsoft Shopping campaigns. Microsoft Advertising introduced support for scripts in Search campaigns in 2018.