Time is running out to wrap up your submissions for the 4th annual Search Engine Land Awards! That’s right – the next entry deadline is just a little more than a week away, Friday, April 13th at 11:59PM PST.

This is your chance to be recognized among the most successful consultants, SEO/PPC tools, agencies and in-house search marketing teams in the world.

This year’s competition features over 25 categories, including the opportunity for software tools and platforms to be recognized for industry-leading research.

In-house SEO & SEM teams also have the chance to earn some hardware and boost their credibility with the CMO and other executives. As last year’s winner UPMC said, “Being recognized as a Search Engine Land Award winner has helped elevate the paid search channel within the department.”

Agencies of all sizes will be battling it out for top honors across the campaign and research categories, in addition to proving they’ve produced rockstar results for their clients to earn a coveted nomination in the Boutique or Large Agency of the Year award groups.

What can be better than that?

There is one more excellent reason to enter – a portion of proceeds from entry fees goes to a worthy cause, this year’s selected charity is Mental Health America. Learn the special reason why we chose to donate to this cause.

The Search Engine Land Awards celebration & afterparty

One of the most exciting things about this year’s awards program is the move to hold the ceremony and celebration during our annual SMX Advanced conference.

On June 12th, we’ll be taking over Seattle’s Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP) for one epic evening to celebrate the shortlisted finalists and announce the winners, along with some special surprises for the search community members in attendance.

Our guests will have access to the featured exhibits at the museum throughout the night – which will include brand new MARVEL superhero and NIRVANA exhibits. The theme is on-point with celebrating search heroes and rockstars in the industry. As always, the cocktails will be flowing and there will be entertainment for all to enjoy, it’s THE search party of the year!

It’s all made possible by the continued support of the Search Engine Land Awards by our marquee sponsor, Google!

The Search Engine Land Awards celebration & afterparty on June 12th at MoPOP is included with the purchase of an SMX Advanced All Access or EXPO+ conference ticket, so you’re invited to join the community celebration whether you enter the awards competition or not. All entrants in the awards program do receive an exclusive discount on SMX Advanced All Access passes, though – so that’s one more incentive to enter the competition!

And wouldn’t it be extra special to get the VIP treatment and be named a the finalists or winner in front of 600+ search community superheroes and rockstars?

Don’t miss out – start an application now and make sure you complete your submission by Friday, April 13, 2018 at 11:59PM PST.

Still need more time?

Entries will be accepted through the FINAL submission deadline of Friday, April 20th, but will incur an additional ($30) late fee per entry. No additional extensions will be granted.

