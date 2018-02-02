Recently, Google reported 80 percent of users churn within three months of downloading an app.

Meanwhile, over on TechCrunch, a study showed people only interact with a total of 30 apps per month. Those numbers are fairly significant, but not surprising considering the large number of apps available.

Not every app downloaded will resonate with people, and not everyone can design a “must-have” app like Snapchat, Candy Crush or Pokémon Go. Popular apps have an exceptional amount of talent, backing and luck involved in designing a long-lasting hit, and they must also continually compel users to open and interact with it.

So, besides a small miracle, how can new app marketers break through the noise? Let’s take a look at four new growth trends in mobile app discovery.

Mobile app discovery trends

It certainly takes more than trendiness and novelty to deliver what a growing number of connected consumers seek. According to new research from Google, consumers are searching for what’s important to them via mobile devices. In doing so, they are literally expressing what they want. These cues set the stage for app marketers to find people who will love their app.

Last year, Google identified four year-over-year (YoY) growth trends in how consumers are explicitly searching for what they want. Across all app searches, people signaled they’re actively seeking to…

Become more productive and discover new conveniences.

Learn new things and refine their skills.

Improving mind and body with apps to stay in shape physically and mentally.

Better manage their finances or find ways to save money.

Following are more details about the four new app-related trends Google identified.

1. Productivity and convenience

2. Learn new things

3. Improve mind and body

4. Manage finances, save money

While these are just four of the many trends in mobile app discovery, it is clear consumers are becoming increasingly empowered and specific in how and what they search for in apps. These Google search trends demonstrate that successful apps don’t have to be all things to all people.

Taking a user-centered view to see how people search and what they are seeking, modern marketers can learn how to precisely target new users. Their mobile search behavior says everything. App marketers who want to better attract and captivate users must invest in intelligent, AI-powered marketing platforms to translate readily available user data into the value and utility mobile consumers seek.

Consumers are expressing exactly what they want every day. The question is, are you listening and taking the right steps to become discoverable and a staple in their mobile lifestyle?

Opinions expressed in this article are those of the guest author and not necessarily Search Engine Land. Staff authors are listed here.