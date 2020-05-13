Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape. See terms.

This Friday, Search Engine Land’s Greg Sterling will lead a Live with Search Engine Land discussion with two leaders in the local marketing space: Foursquare CEO David Shim and PlaceIQ CEO Duncan McCall.

Related: Foursquare and Factual merge, CEO Shim to lead combined company

The session will explore what location data is telling us about consumer behavior during the COVID-19 pandemic. We’ll also examine the near-term outlook for store visitation and talk about how brands and marketers can use location intelligence as they plot a way forward.

The chat will take place at 2 p.m. EST on Friday, May 15, and we will allow up to 50 people into the meeting to experience the discussion live and ask questions. We will then post the video of the meeting for the larger Search Engine Land audience to enjoy.

If you would like to be part of the meeting please fill out this form. We will send calendar invites to the first 50 people who sign up.

Related: Stores have been closed so location data isn’t relevant, right? Wrong.

We at Search Engine Land know there is so much uncertainty now in our community, and we hope this series of live discussions, presentations, tutorials and meetups help everyone stay sharp and up to date on tactics and best practices. We want to give great marketers a platform to inform, support and convene our global community at a time when so much is up in the air, including livelihoods. If you have an idea for a session or would like to join a panel, email me at hpowderly@thirddoormedia.com.

Meanwhile, watch our latest session replay on local search marketing below:

Want more Live with Search Engine Land? Get it here:

About The Author Henry Powderly Henry Powderly is vice president of content for Third Door Media, publishers of Search Engine Land, Marketing Land and MarTech Today. With more than a decade in editorial leadership positions, he is responsible for content strategy and event programming for the organization. Henry Powderly is vice president of content for Third Door Media, publishers of Search Engine Land, Marketing Land and MarTech Today. With more than a decade in editorial leadership positions, he is responsible for content strategy and event programming for the organization.