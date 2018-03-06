Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Google is giving props to another iconic author today, this time honoring Gabriel García Márquez on what would have been the novelist’s 91st birthday.

The doodle is an artful illustration inspired by the magical city of Macondo — a world created by Márquez in his classic novel, “One Hundred Years of Solitude.”

“Deep in the Amazonian jungle, through the lush green canopy and multi-hued vibrance of the hot and humid rainforest, look carefully and you might catch a glimpse of a city of mirrors; a city separated from the world by an expanse of water and yet reflecting everything in and about it; a city that is home to the Buendia family and the site of strange otherworldly happenings,” writes the Google doodle team on the Google Doodle blog.

Leading to a search for the author’s full name (“Gabriel García Márquez”), the doodle image has pulled artful details from the story: the colorful flowers from the jungle, the goldfish, the animated butterfly and the train that leads to Macondo.

Here is the full doodle that is featured on a number of Google’s home pages, including its US site, its Latin America and South America home pages and more.

“One Hundred Years of Solitude” wasn’t Márquez’s only classic — he also wrote “Love in a Time of Cholera,” short story collections and a number of nonfiction books. Márquez began his writing career as a journalist, worked as a political activist and penned more than 25 books during his lifetime.

In 1982, Márquez was awarded the Nobel Prize in literature. He was the first writer from Colombia to be named a Nobel laureate.