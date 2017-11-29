Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Today’s Google doodle is a callout to British horticulturist and garden designer Gertrude Jekyll.

Google says that Jekyll was born on this date 174 years ago in London and spent most of her life in Surrey, England, planting enchanting gardens.

“As a student, she took inspiration from the landscapes of English Romantic painter J.M.W. Turner, capturing the seasons, the light, the textures, and the hues of every growing thing on her canvases,” writes the Google doodle team on the doodle blog, “Jekyll brought that painterly sensibility to her life’s work, designing about 400 gardens in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the US.”

Leading to a search for “Gertrude Jekyll,” the doodle was designed by British artist Ben Lewis Giles. If you look closely at the image, you’ll notice Jekyll standing on the left, watching her garden grow.

Google also shared four of Giles’ preliminary artworks that led to today’s final design:

The doodle is currently posted on Google’s home page in the US and the United Kingdom, along with a handful of other countries, including Canada, Hungary, Iceland, Argentina, Chile, Peru and Cuba.