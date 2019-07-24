Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Google seems to be rolling out new call-to-action buttons for service level businesses in the local knowledge panel. Some businesses that have opted into messaging in Google My Business will find that button show up for branded queries.

How it works. Search for a business’s name, such as our friend Joy Hawkin’s business [sterling sky inc] (who first noticed this) and on both desktop and mobile you will get a call to action in its local knowledge panel to get a quote. On desktop the button is in blue and on mobile it is white.

What it looks like. Here are screenshots of this on desktop and mobile:

How do you get this button? Hawkins said you need to have messaging turned on in your Google My Business account. Here are instructions from Google on how to turn on that feature.

Why we should care. This button is big and noticeable. Google clearly wants searchers to use the messaging feature. By making this button this noticeable, you are bound to get messages sent to you via Google Messaging. So if you have it turned out, be prepared to respond.