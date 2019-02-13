The white paper or webinar content described below has been produced by one of our sponsors.

With so many marketing automation options available, it’s hard to know where to start – or how to disengage from your current provider. Maybe you’re unhappy with your experience using a legacy marketing automation product. Maybe your martech stack keeps getting bigger and more expensive… and your results aren’t keeping pace.

In this webinar, Mautic VP of Marketing, Katie Staveley, will provide an overview of the company’s Open Marketing Cloud, a fully-featured marketing automation platform that is different than everything you’ve tried. She’ll be joined by current Mautic customer, Michael Brown, CEO of nDash, who will share how Mautic has helped his company improve marketing results by making its customer data more actionable.

Register today for “Get More From Your Customer Data With Open Marketing Cloud, produced by Digital Marketing Depot and sponsored by Mautic.