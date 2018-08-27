The white paper or webinar content described below has been produced by one of our sponsors.

For businesses involved in digital marketing, marketing automation has quickly become a game-changer. Customizable and scalable platforms are available to businesses of just about any size.

Whether you work for an agency or are an in-house marketing professional, it’s time to get familiar with some basic automated marketing and sales concepts. As with many industries, this niche may seem buried under its own confusing jargon. The good news is that the basic ideas really aren’t that complicated.

Breeze through this guide from Sharpspring to learn the terms you need to know. Visit Digital Marketing Depot to download “The Ultimate Guide to Marketing Automation Terminology.”