Ginny Marvin joins Google as its new Ads Product Liaison
In her new role, the veteran PPC journalist and former Third Door Media editor-in-chief will be helping marketers learn about Google Ads’ products and policies.
Approximately three months after leaving her role as editor-in-chief at Third Door Media (the publisher of this publication, MarTech Today and Marketing Land), Ginny Marvin has joined Google as Ads Product Liaison. In the new role, she will help marketers learn about Google Ads’ products and policies, and bring a marketer’s perspective to the teams that work on them, she said in her announcement.
Marvin will be accessible via Twitter in a similar way as her colleagues on the SEO side, Public Search Liaison Danny Sullivan and Search Advocate John Mueller.
For now, PPC professionals can continue to reach her via her Twitter handle @GinnyMarvin; although it is to be determined whether there will be a new Twitter handle associated with the role, she told Search Engine Land.
On behalf of all your former colleagues at Third Door Media, congratulations, Ginny, and best of luck!
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.