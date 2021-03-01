Approximately three months after leaving her role as editor-in-chief at Third Door Media (the publisher of this publication, MarTech Today and Marketing Land), Ginny Marvin has joined Google as Ads Product Liaison. In the new role, she will help marketers learn about Google Ads’ products and policies, and bring a marketer’s perspective to the teams that work on them, she said in her announcement.

Some work news from me after a couple of months off: I have joined Google in a new role as Ads Product Liaison. My core aim is to help answer questions about how Google Ads products & policies work and help bring marketers' insights & perspectives to the teams working on them. 1/ — Ginny Marvin (@GinnyMarvin) March 1, 2021

Marvin will be accessible via Twitter in a similar way as her colleagues on the SEO side, Public Search Liaison Danny Sullivan and Search Advocate John Mueller.

For now, PPC professionals can continue to reach her via her Twitter handle @GinnyMarvin; although it is to be determined whether there will be a new Twitter handle associated with the role, she told Search Engine Land.

On behalf of all your former colleagues at Third Door Media, congratulations, Ginny, and best of luck!