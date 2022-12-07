Opinions expressed in this article are those of the sponsor. Search Engine Land neither confirms nor disputes any of the conclusions presented below.

E-commerce is a highly competitive environment where giant online retailers like Walmart and Amazon make it difficult for other online merchants to grow and drive conversions.

The reason why conversion remains low for some is mainly that customers cannot find what they are looking for. More than ever before, customers are shopping online for the convenience. If they cannot find what they are looking for on your site, they will leave, abandon carts and go to your competitor to buy what they need quickly and easily.

The key to solving the conversion problem is personalization – deducing what your customers want and how to help them seamlessly find what they’re looking for. It is going beyond acknowledging what they have bought in the past and accounting for what they have viewed and interacted with.

Join Jonathan Meyer, senior solutions engineer, HawkSearch by Bridgeline, in his informative SMX Next session to learn how to drive conversions and increase average order value. The answer? Implementing machine learning and AI-powered search and recommendation functionalities into your e-commerce site.

After this session, you’ll be able to:

Track trends and recognize patterns

Auto-generate product recommendations

Personalize the customer’s experience

Tune into the session and get ahead of your competition in 2023 by helping your customers stay engaged during their search on your e-commerce site.

