Google adds air quality data in search results
Traveling to a new city and want to know if you should breathe the air? Google can now tell you the main pollutant level.
Google now will show air quality and pollution data in the search results. If you search for [air quality], [air pollution] and/or qualifiers with city qualifiers, such as [air quality in nyc], Google will show a rating of the air quality in that city.
Here is a screen shot of the NYC example:
And for Beijing, where the air quality rated as “unhealthy”:
This works both on desktop and mobile search on Google.com.
The source of the data is from a company named BreezoMeter, and if you click through on the company name in the footer of the answer, it shows more details about the air quality in that location.
