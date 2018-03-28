Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Google now will show air quality and pollution data in the search results. If you search for [air quality], [air pollution] and/or qualifiers with city qualifiers, such as [air quality in nyc], Google will show a rating of the air quality in that city.

Here is a screen shot of the NYC example:

And for Beijing, where the air quality rated as “unhealthy”:

This works both on desktop and mobile search on Google.com.

The source of the data is from a company named BreezoMeter, and if you click through on the company name in the footer of the answer, it shows more details about the air quality in that location.