Google has added an audiobook option to its book search feature.

Now, if you search for a specific book title, the Google book search feature includes an “Audiobook” button under the “Get Book” tab that will display different audiobook platforms offering the title.

The book search update was announced via the following tweet:

Have audiobook, will travel. Book the perfect holiday road trip read with new audiobook options, now in Search. pic.twitter.com/GHPmAaDWjX — Google (@Google) November 29, 2017

To actually listen to the audiobook, users must select their preferred audiobook app.