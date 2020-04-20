Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape. See terms.

Last month, Google announced it would be providing $340 million in Google Ads credits for SMBs as part of an $800 million effort to support organizations during the coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, the company updated the help page to provide some more information about the ad credits program.

Eligibility. Initially, Google had said small and medium-size businesses would be eligible if they had been active advertisers since the beginning of 2019 and adhere to Google Ads policies. The company has now clarified that advertisers will need to have spent with a Google Ads account directly or through a partner in 10 out of 12 months in 2019 and in either January and/or February of 2020.

Essentially, the credits are going to the small and medium-sized businesses that have been consistent, committed advertisers and were advertising this year, before the new coronavirus reached pandemic status.

Timing. The credits will roll out in phases, beginning in late May. Eligible advertisers will receive one ad credit allocation.

The credits can be used throughout 2020 on any Google Ads channel — Search, Display and YouTube — and campaign type. As the company previously announced, advertisers will be notified and see the ad credits appear in their accounts automatically. There is no action to take to be considered for eligibility.

Advertisers can use the ad credits for future advertising through December 31 of this year.

One credit per customer. Don’t expect to receive multiple ad credits if you run ads in multiple accounts or run multiple campaign types in your account. Each customer will be eligible for one credit.

Ad credit size. Google isn’t giving specifics, but the size of the ad credit will vary based on past spend and where the account is set up. This is a global program, and credits will be allocated commensurate with the currency of the Google Ads account.

Why we care. Many small and medium-sized businesses have been severely affected during this crisis. The ad credits program is meant to help active, committed advertisers be able to promote their businesses into the second half of this year on Google channels. You can read the full set of FAQs here.