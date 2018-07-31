Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Google has quietly added a deep breathing exercise and meditation technique to the search results. All you need to do is search for [deep breathing], [breathing exercise] and similar terms in Google search on desktop or mobile. This works in other languages as well, such as [respiracion profunda], a reader from Link to Media in Spain told us.

Here is a GIF I made of it in action:

Google has explored many of these types of functional search result answers before including roll a dice, tic-tac-toe and other games, animal sounds and others over the years.