Google has added support for event markup debugging to the rich results report within Google Search Console.

Previously, the rich results report only supported job posting and recipe markup, but now it supports event markup as well. Aaron Bradley was one of the first to notice this and posted about it on Twitter.

With this update, Google appears to be sending out new notifications to sites verified in Google Search Console that have issues with their event markup.

Why should you care? If you post about events on your website, host conferences, meetups and so forth, you can amplify your search result snippet with event markup. If you mark up your content wrong, Google can now proactively notify you of issues so you can fix them at a quicker pace.

How do I access this report? You can access this report, if you have events on your website and use the markup, within the Google Search Console enhancements section. Scroll to the bottom section of the Search Console and look under the “enhancements” section. If you see Rich results, you may see event markup fixes for you.