Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

We haven’t heard much about development on the AdWords app lately, but there’s a new update out today that makes the app more useful.

Advertisers can now add, edit and remove keywords from their campaigns using the AdWords app.

You can now add, edit or remove keywords on the go using the AdWords app. Learn more: https://t.co/CHjsn1uZHr pic.twitter.com/ZhMzM6IaiL — Google AdWords (@adwords) January 18, 2018

To add a keyword, simply click the new round blue “plus” button that appears in the bottom right corner of the various Keyword views in the app.

To delete existing keywords, click on the keyword you want to delete and then on the trash can icon in the upper right corner of the screen.

From that same specific keyword screen, advertisers can edit the word itself or change the match type. That’s also where advertisers can pause or enable a keyword and change manually set bids.

For full instructions, see the help center page.

The AdWords app can be downloaded from the iOs and Google Play app stores.