Google has added a new attribute option to the Google My Business profiles for businesses that are owned and operated by families. The new attribute is named “family-led” and is available to be selected when you edit your business information in the Google My Business center.

This is an offshoot of the women-led attribute and the veteran-led attribute that both launched earlier.

Here is a screen shot within Google My Business:

Businesses that add this attribute to their Google local listings will see a special family-led icon in their business listings in Google Search and Google Maps.

Why should you care? If you have any of these characteristics for your business, adding one of the three attributes can help your business stand out a bit more in the Google results. You will get a shiny new icon that showcases that you are a family- or women- or veteran-led business, and that might result in more business for you.

How do I add this to my profile? To add this icon to your business listing, go to Google My Business and select your business. Then click on the “info” tab on the left-hand side, scroll down to the “Add Attributes” section and click on the pencil icon. A new window will pop up letting you click on the “+ Women-led” button to apply it to your business listing.