After releasing its job listing search feature in June of this year, Google has updated the function so that new details about open positions will show up in search results.

According to the announcement on the Google Search Blog, salary information, location settings and application choices can now be added to display directly in search along with the job posting.

From the blog post:

Now, based on feedback from job seekers, we’re introducing some new features to help make the process more efficient. Directly in Search, you can access salary information for job postings, improved location settings, job application choices, and in a couple of weeks, the ability to save individual jobs.

With the newly added features, people searching for jobs will see estimated pay ranges for positions based on things like the job title, location and the company posting the job. There is also a location filter option so that job searches can be limited to postings within a certain area.

Google says it is also displaying all of the websites where applicants can apply for a job if the position is listed in multiple placed across the web, and they will soon be adding a “Saved Jobs” tab to bookmark job postings.

Part of the Google for Jobs initiative, the job listing function makes it possible for employers to have open positions listed directly in search results. According to Google, 60 percent of employers are now showing jobs in search since it was rolled out five months ago.