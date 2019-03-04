Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

The production-ready v1 of the Google Ads API is now available and ready for use. The beta version of the Google Ads API will no longer be accessible as of April 30, 2019.

Why you should care

Beta version API requests will fail after April cut-over date. API users should update their client libraries to use the v1 endpoint ahead of April 30.

The team says it is working on establishing the final aspects of parity between the old AdWords API and the Google Ads API that has replaced it. New features are also getting added to the new API.

More on the news

Among the newer features, Google says the Google Ads Query Language offers more flexible querying and that querying and managing budgets is available to everyone for accounts using consolidated billing. It’s also possible to query, apply and dismiss Recommendations.

Updated client libraries and code examples will be published by March 6.

You’ll need to accept the updated terms and conditions in API center.