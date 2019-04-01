Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Google released v1_1 of the Google Ads API last week. To use the newest features, you’ll need to update your client libraries. Here’s a look at the key updates in the latest version.

Asset-based display ads. If you’re running asset-based display ads such as responsive display ads, you can use the new AssetService to manage those assets.

Call Only headlines. For Call Only ads, headline1 and headline2 fields are now available.

Dynamic search ad groups. You can create search dynamic ad groups with the SEARCH_DYNAMIC_ADS ad group type.

App campaigns. App campaigns (formerly Universal App campaigns) are supported by creating a Campaign and setting the advertising_channel_type to MULTI_CHANNEL and the advertising_channel_sub_type to APP_CAMPAIGN.

Conversions. You can upload call conversions with UploadCallConversionsRequest in the ConversionUploadService. Adjust conversion uploads with ConversionAdjustmentUploadService.

Hotel Ads conversion and impression share metrics. There are now 15 conversion metrics available for Hotel Ads (all_conversions, conversions_value, cross_device_conversions to name a few) and nine impression share metrics (such as search_absolute_top_impression_share, search_impression_share, search_rank_lost_top_impression_share) in HotelPerformanceView and HotelGroupView. See the full list here.

New recommendations. MoveUnusedBudgetRecommendation and KeywordMatchTypeRecommendation are now available as Recommendation types.

Reporting. Many more metrics and segment options are available in reporting views, such as segments.geo_target_airport and DisplayKeywordView can be segmented by segments.month_of_year. See the full list here.

Why you should care. The Google Ads API came out of beta in March. The test version is sunsetting on April 30. If you haven’t updated to the latest version, now is a good time to migrate, update your client libraries and get acquainted with the features and functionality of this latest version. Also new with the Google Ads API is the Google Ads Query Language, designed to make querying faster and more flexible.