Starting Tuesday, paid search managers were greeted with Google’s new branding for its ads platform, known as AdWords since its debut in 2000.

The new Google Ads logo appears at the top of the platform’s web interface on the initial welcome page, and the Google AdWords Twitter account has been replaced by a Google Ads account. Followers were automatically transferred.

Last month, we announced that Google AdWords is becoming Google Ads. Starting today, you will begin to see the new Google Ads brand reflected across our product, Help Center, and other channels. This will take several months to roll out fully. Learn more: https://t.co/E2rqPY3AJ2 pic.twitter.com/V6KB0xoRJg — Google Ads (@GoogleAds) July 24, 2018

The new branding only carries through initially in the web UI. For now, users still see AdWords branding as soon as they click “login.” Some ancillary products also have yet to transition to the new branding, the desktop tool AdWords Editor and AdWords app among them.

The new brand was announced as part of a broader effort by Google to simplify its advertising offerings. AdWords launched as a platform for running text ads on Google Search. It has since evolved to include advertising across Search; Google Display Network, which includes apps and websites; Gmail; and YouTube. The new Google Ads brand reflects the broader offering.