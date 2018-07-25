Google Ads arrives. So long, AdWords
Google's new branding for its ads platform is starting to roll out
Starting Tuesday, paid search managers were greeted with Google’s new branding for its ads platform, known as AdWords since its debut in 2000.
The new Google Ads logo appears at the top of the platform’s web interface on the initial welcome page, and the Google AdWords Twitter account has been replaced by a Google Ads account. Followers were automatically transferred.
The new branding only carries through initially in the web UI. For now, users still see AdWords branding as soon as they click “login.” Some ancillary products also have yet to transition to the new branding, the desktop tool AdWords Editor and AdWords app among them.
The new brand was announced as part of a broader effort by Google to simplify its advertising offerings. AdWords launched as a platform for running text ads on Google Search. It has since evolved to include advertising across Search; Google Display Network, which includes apps and websites; Gmail; and YouTube. The new Google Ads brand reflects the broader offering.
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.