Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape. See terms.

Starting today, Google is beginning the first phase of its program to provide $340 million in Google Ads advertising credits for eligible small and medium-sized businesses. Qualifying advertisers in New Zealand will be the first recipients of this program.

Advertisers that qualify will be notified and see the credit to be used for future advertising in their Google Ads accounts.

How much? Google also has more information about the size of the credits. The size will vary by advertiser based on historical spend up to a maximum amount of what is equivalent to $1,000 US dollars in the currency of the account.

Advertisers will receive one credit and have until December 31 to use it, after which it will expire.

Why is this being phased in? Google has long had a coupon program for new advertisers, but the company had to build a new product and infrastructure to support this credit program. The phasing process will help ensure a smooth rollout for the new system.

Google says that after starting with New Zealand, it aims to roll out credits over the next several weeks.

To be eligible. This program is intended to support existing, dedicated advertisers who have been affected by the COVID-19 crisis. To be eligible for an ad credit, you will need to have run Google Ads campaigns in 10 out of 12 months in 2019 and in either January and/or February of 2020. It doesn’t matter if the campaigns were run in Google Ads account directly or through a partner.

There is no way to apply to this program.

Why we care. The credits are designed to be used to help SMBs start to re-engage customers in the coming months. The COVID-19 crisis has severely effected small businesses, and these credits are part of a larger effort to support this important customer base. Earlier today, the company introduced Google My Business features aimed at helping SMBs adapt and survive the crisis. For example, business owners globally can now add donation and gift card links to business profiles, through Google partnerships with PayPal and GoFundMe.

For more on the ads credit program, see the help center page.

Related: