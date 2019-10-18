Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Conversions by time columns now available in Google Ads.

Google has rolled out new conversion reporting columns that capture when a conversion actually occurred.

Reporting conversions by time. The six new columns are:

Conversions (by conv. time)

Conv. value (by conv. time)

Value / Conv. (by conv. time)

All conv. (by conv. time)

All conv. value (by conv. time)

Value / all conv. (by conv. time)

What the columns reflect. The standard conversion column data reports conversions based on the time of the ad click. If a user clicks on an ad on Monday and converts on the site on Thursday, the Conversions column will record that sale for Monday. The new Conversions (by conv. time) column, though, will record that sale for Thursday when it occurred.

If you’re looking at a week’s worth of data in the UI, the Conversions (by conv. time) will reflect conversions that occurred that week, including conversions that came from ad clicks that occurred the previous week.

Note that historical conversion time data goes back to March 2, 2019.

Why we should care. The conversions by time columns offers another layer of information about how your ads are converting and also makes it easier to compare to your own internal sales data.