Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

If you run several accounts for your brands or product lines, Google Ads announced the availability of cross-account analysis for Manager accounts in Report Editor Monday.

Why we should care

Available for Manager accounts, which allow you to access and manage multiple accounts using one manager login, the cross-account reporting will allow you to analyze performance data across accounts within the Google Ads UI on desktop.

“For example, let’s say that you manage three accounts in different regions and want to look at global performance over time,” said Google. Before this update, you’d have to export reports from each account and build your own report to compare the data.

More on the news

At this point, it’s largely aimed at in-house teams managing multiple accounts since it is only available for Manager accounts with up to 10 accounts.

Google says it plans to increase the limit in the future.

You can look at cross-account data with any of the predefined reports or build a custom report.