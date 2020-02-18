Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape. See terms.

Google has added a feature to make it faster to share audiences within manager accounts.

What’s new? There is now a manager account-level setting called “Continous audience sharing” that will enable you to share all available audience lists in the manager account with all of its sub-accounts.

Google said an option to share lists created in sub-accounts with the manager account will be coming in a matter of months.

Keep in mind. This might not be an appropriate action for your situation because it pulls all of the sub-accounts into the audience sharing pool. Before you share a list with another account, be sure you have the proper permissions from the account that owns the list, Google cautions. Advertisers must also consider their privacy policies and be sure to only share remarketing lists with accounts when they’ve received the proper consent from users.

Why we care. This simplifies the list sharing process for brands and enterprises that have multiple accounts under a manager account. For more details on the process, see this help page.