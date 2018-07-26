Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Google is two landing page URL parameter options in Google Ads (formerly AdWords) ahead of the parallel tracking deadline.

There is a new field to add a “Final URL suffix,” which gets appended to the end of the final URL, and advertisers can now enter as many as eight custom parameters, up from just three.

Google says it now supports all the features needed for advertisers using third-party click measurement systems to migrate their accounts to parallel tracking ahead of the October 30 deadline.

Parallel tracking is another initiative to help speed up landing-page load times. It works by separating tracking parameters from the landing page URL. When users click an ad, they are taken straight to the landing page while the tracking URL, AdWords click tracker and any redirects load separately.

For those making these changes, two advisories:

If you’re AdWords Editor, Google says you’ll need to be using version 12.4 or higher to ensure your previous URL and parallel tracking changes are not deleted.

Google warns some edits made in the old AdWords UI to campaigns, ad groups, keywords, ads or extensions “may be rejected,” so you should complete your edits in the new AdWords experience.