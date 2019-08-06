Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

The account map visualization tool is now available in Google Ads manager accounts.

If you’re managing multiple accounts and sub-accounts in a Google Ads manager account, there’s a new tool to help you visualize and navigate.

It shows a map of all the accounts and sub-accounts under your manager account and makes it easy to see connections and navigate to accounts.

The account map also shows performance metrics such as clicks, impressions, cost and conversions as well as owned and shared labels, conversion tracking parents, remarketing pools and external managers on the accounts.

Aggregated performance metrics appear in the left-hand navigation. Sub-account-level metrics are broken out in the account maps.

Even if you’re not using sub accounts in your manager account, the external managers list can be a handy way to see who has access to each account.

