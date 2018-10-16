Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Google is adding two predefined landing page report to Report Editor in the interface.

What’s new? Advertisers will soon find the “Landing page” and “Expanded landing page” reports under the Basic list of predefined reports — available from the “Reports” icon in the upper right corner of the Google Ads interface.

Landing page report. The landing page report is an update of the final URL report. It includes three new columns for Mobile speed score, Mobile-friendly click rate, Valid AMP click rate.

Expanded landing page report. This version also shows the URLs users reach after contextual substitutions have been made and any custom parameters have been added for URL tracking.

Why it matters to advertisers. The reports can be used to illustrate performance metrics — conversions, days to conversion etc. — by landing page. Advertisers can save, schedule and download any reports built in Report Editor.