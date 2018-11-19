Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

As Black Friday approaches, Google is giving retail advertisers an at-a-glance view of how their Google campaigns are performing compared to the week of Black Friday last year.

What is new? A new card in the Google Ads interface shows aggregated click and impression share trending data around Black Friday on the Overviews page at the account and campaign levels, when available.

What does it look like? Matthew Soakell, senior PPC trainer at UK-based Mabo Media shared a couple of screenshots of the cards.

Really interesting to see @GoogleAds showing #BlackFriday related data in accounts. I've got clients who have already started their sales; Black Friday is no longer a day, it's a week! This info is really interesting, though, and a good feature on the overview page #ppcchat pic.twitter.com/cUISnyqMQE — Matty (@MatthewSoakell) November 19, 2018

Why you should care. Google continues to tweak and evolve the Overview pages with new information and data visualizations. With this temporary card, advertisers will be able to get a quick look at how their current campaigns are stacking up — at least from a top level since conversion data is not available in this view — against last year during these key shopping days.

Last week, Google launched a special ad unit to feature Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.