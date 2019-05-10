Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Another update in the Google Ads reporting bug saga that started on May 2. There’s progress on the store visits and store sales data inaccuracies.

The latest update. Store sales and store visits data has been fixed for April 28 and 29, as well as May 3 onward. “We are actively working on correcting the data for April 30, May 1 and May 2 (all dates in PDT),” Google said in an update to its blog post on the bug Friday.

Recap on what data is still incorrect. Based on Friday’s update, here’s what is still inaccurate:

Store visits and store sales: April 30, May 1, May 2

All other reporting: 12:01 a.m. on May 1 to 4 a.m. May 2 (PDT)

Why we should care. If you’re counting on complete data and report on store visits or store sales, you’ll want to keep holding off on April reporting. All other advertisers will not have accurate weekly reporting for last week.

We don’t recall a reporting glitch in Google Ads going unresolved for such a long period of time. Advertisers weren’t alerted to the store conversion data problems until six days after the bug was initially reported. As a reminder, this bug only affects reporting, not any automated bidding models.