Earlier this year, Google Ads announced it is shifting customer support requests to an online form and will no longer supporting customer service through Facebook and Twitter. On Friday, Google said that, as of January 1, 2020, direct messaging on the Google Ads’ Facebook and Twitter accounts will be deactivated, and users will see a pinned post directing them to the online support form.

Why we should care

These social channels were popular ways for advertisers to often get quick responses or clarifications about issues. Google said it is making the changes to streamline the support process as well as to improve security around phishing and spam concerns.

“Customer security and success is paramount. Due to the growing global concern around spam and phishing, we are making an effort to resolve all Google product customer questions via 1:1 communication through direct email, phone or chat,” a Google spokesperson said. “Streamlining these channels will provide faster and more secure responses for all global customers.”

More on the news

The pinned posts on Twitter and Facebook will direct advertisers to fill out the online form that also aims to direct users to Help Center pages.

The advertiser can then opt to call, email or chat with a representative to get support.