Brand safety has been top of mind for many companies over the past year, and Google’s new dynamic exclusion lists help advertisers avoid showing ads near content they wish to avoid.

“Once advertisers upload a dynamic exclusion list to their Google Ads account, they can schedule automatic updates as new web pages or domains are added, ensuring that their exclusion lists remain effective and up-to-date. This feature will be available to all users within the coming weeks,” said the announcement.

Paid search marketers used ‘advertiser controls’ previously. Before this update, the “advertiser controls” options in Google Ads allowed search marketers to exclude certain websites, content types, and entire topics from campaigns. However, in the current form, many advertisers — and especially smaller businesses — were unable to keep up. “We’ve heard from some of our partners that the current tools in place for blocking web pages or websites require dedicated resources and regular updating, which can pose a challenge for any advertiser, but especially smaller ones with limited staff and in-house expertise,” said Alejandro Borgia, director of ads privacy & safety.

“Advertisers and agencies can create their own exclusion lists or use lists from trusted third parties, such as brand safety organizations and industry groups, which can be updated seamlessly,” tweeted Ginny Marvin, ads product liaison.

Why we care. As content across the internet shifts and evolves, it’s critical that advertisers keep up with any exclusions they need to ensure their brands don’t show near content that doesn’t match their message. Dynamic exclusion lists can make it easier for your brand to do just that while requiring less of the advertiser’s time and attention ongoing.