Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Google has rolled out version 12.2 of the AdWords Editor. It brings a nice number of new features including Gmail asset-based ads, full support for promotion and video extensions and a new budget-type option for video ads.

The last update to the AdWords Editor was version 12.1, which brought Shopping Showcase Ads support.

Here is a list of features added with the version 12.2 update:

Gmail asset-based ads : Asset-based ads in Gmail are now fully supported in AdWords Editor.

: Asset-based ads in Gmail are now fully supported in AdWords Editor. Campaign total budgets : Video campaigns now have the option of choosing Campaign Total budget type.

: Video campaigns now have the option of choosing Campaign Total budget type. Custom rules updated : New built-in custom rules are now available for structured snippet extensions and non-serving campaigns and ad groups.

: New built-in custom rules are now available for structured snippet extensions and non-serving campaigns and ad groups. Semantic location : You can now set a bid modifier to target your ads by location with AdWords Editor.

: You can now set a bid modifier to target your ads by location with AdWords Editor. Promotion extensions : Promotion extensions are now fully supported by AdWords Editor.

: Promotion extensions are now fully supported by AdWords Editor. Life events : “Life events” is now a category of audience targeting.

: “Life events” is now a category of audience targeting. Video campaign extensions : All video campaign extensions are now supported.

: All video campaign extensions are now supported. Ad group level ad rotation : Ad groups can now be set so that ads rotate.

: Ad groups can now be set so that ads rotate. Expanded language targeting: Campaign language targeting is now available for Bengali, Tamil and Telugu.

You can download AdWords Editor over here.