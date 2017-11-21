Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
Google AdWords Editor updates to support budget type option for video ads & more
A couple months after adding Showcase Ads to AdWords Editor, Google has updated the program to support even more features.
Barry Schwartz on November 21, 2017 at 9:06 am
Google has rolled out version 12.2 of the AdWords Editor. It brings a nice number of new features including Gmail asset-based ads, full support for promotion and video extensions and a new budget-type option for video ads.
The last update to the AdWords Editor was version 12.1, which brought Shopping Showcase Ads support.
Here is a list of features added with the version 12.2 update:
- Gmail asset-based ads: Asset-based ads in Gmail are now fully supported in AdWords Editor.
- Campaign total budgets: Video campaigns now have the option of choosing Campaign Total budget type.
- Custom rules updated: New built-in custom rules are now available for structured snippet extensions and non-serving campaigns and ad groups.
- Semantic location: You can now set a bid modifier to target your ads by location with AdWords Editor.
- Promotion extensions: Promotion extensions are now fully supported by AdWords Editor.
- Life events: “Life events” is now a category of audience targeting.
- Video campaign extensions: All video campaign extensions are now supported.
- Ad group level ad rotation: Ad groups can now be set so that ads rotate.
- Expanded language targeting: Campaign language targeting is now available for Bengali, Tamil and Telugu.
You can download AdWords Editor over here.
