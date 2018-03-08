Google has announced that Google will now show images, videos, GIFs and text posted directly by an artist or musician, in addition to the Knowledge Panel directly in the search results.

Google launched this feature as a limited beta a year ago and then opened up Google Posts to all Google My Business users last June. Now, Google says that any musician with a Knowledge Panel can get verified and start posting at posts.google.com.

Here is how it looks in the Google mobile results for a search on [Sia]:

As you can see, the Google search result shows the Knowledge Panel information first, including the musician’s name, title, photos, songs, albums, movies and more. It also has a link to their website and ways of listening to their music on YouTube, Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music and others. Below that, you see the Wikipedia snippet, and then the Google Posts that the artist shared with their fans.

Google Posts is a feature that allows people and businesses to create content directly on Google and have it highly ranked in Google search results for their names.