Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.



Along with the new AMP Story format, Google announced, Tuesday at its Conference in Amsterdam, a new way for developers to leverage the fast-loading, mobile-friendly AMP framework.

Effective immediately, developers can sign up for preview access to the AMP for Email spec and begin developing rich, interactive, engaging email experiences within Gmail.

Google notes the following benefits for incorporating AMP experiences into Gmail:

Content that is kept up-to-date in real-time

The ability for recipients to browse and interact with content

Users getting more done in less time without having to leave email

“With AMP for Email, it’s easy for information in email messages to be dynamic, up-to-date and actionable.”

Email continues to be a primary channel for driving positive ROI in digital marketing. Providing fast and engaging content in a contact’s inbox is a no-brainer.

From the announcement:

For example, say an external contractor wants to schedule a meeting with you but can’t see your calendar, so they send an email to get information on which dates and times you’re available. Within the email is a form to coordinate details. Thanks to AMP for Email, you can respond interactively through the form without having to click a link and redirect to another webpage. AMP for Email could also help you get more done in less time by allowing you to quickly RSVP to events, browse and interact with listings and campaigns, or fill out a questionnaire without ever leaving email.

Examples of AMP for Email in action include:

AMP for Email is an open source spec, and Google is encouraging developers build on its capabilities, as companies including Pinterest, Booking.com and Doodle have. Full support in Gmail is expected later this year. Other email clients may adopt AMP for Email as well.

[This article originally appeared on Marketing Land.]