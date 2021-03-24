Property promotion ads are now available globally for hotels looking to capture demand for users who are searching but don’t know what hotel they’d like to book.

“They show prominently in search results for geographical locations, allowing advertisers to position specific hotels in a particular place. Previous to this launch, direct participation in property promotion ads was done through a whitelist,” wrote Peter Fernandez, Product Manager, Hotel Ads in the announcement.

Before the launch, advertisers were only able to participate in property promotion ads through a whitelist, but now you’ll be able to participate directly through the Google Ads interface.

What they look like. Here are examples included in the announcement:

The difference between hotel booking link ads. “While standard hotel booking link ads are meant for advertisers to capture a booking for a hotel a user already chose, property promotion ads are designed to enable advertisers to influence the buying decision for users still looking for a hotel,” said Fernandez.

With this launch, property promotion ads will be made available via an ad group type within the Hotel Campaign in Google Ads. All active hotel campaign advertisers will be eligible to show.

Why we care. With the COVID-19 vaccine rolling out across the US and globally, more travel-related industries are hoping to capitalize on the incremental increase in travelers–for both business and pleasure. As more people are booking flights and hotels, these newly available ads can help hotels reach consumers who are more top- to middle-of-funnel searchers in the travel space.