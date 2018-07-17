Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Google Assistant, the app that answers questions and helps you get things done, has been enhanced with an eye toward automatically putting your daily tasks front and center on your phone. Initially launched as a search feature that also allowed you to do things like make quick phone calls, send text messages, set reminders and more, the new features provide curated information based on the time of day, location and your recent interactions with the Assistant.

Based on your calendar and itineraries, you’ll see travel times to your next destination. As you scroll down, you’ll see your agenda, reminders, restaurant or movie reservations, favorite stocks, upcoming bills, packages in transit and suggestions for new Actions to try.

Google said that it’s planning upcoming new features for Assistant, including:

Notes and lists from Google Keep, Any.do, Bring!, Todoist and others.

A new discovery section to help you find nearby activities or points of interest.

A map to show where you parked.

Personalized recommendations for music and podcasts.

There are also now over 1 million “actions” that enhance what Assistant can do, that range from playing music or videos from various sources, to controlling smart devices like thermostats and lights, interacting with news and other media sites and much more. Here’s a complete list of actions for Assistant.

The new features are available on Android and iOS devices in all languages supported by the Google Assistant, accessible by tapping on the new icon in the top right corner of the screen after you’ve activated your Google Assistant. On an iOS device, the updates will display when you open the Google Assistant app.

Assistant for Android devices is available in the Google store, and for iOS devices, it’s available in the Apple store.