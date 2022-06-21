There is a bug in the date comparison reporting tool in the Performance Max Product Listing tab in Google Ads.

The tool allows you to select “compare,” but doesn’t actually show you the information.

This was spotted and shared on Twitter by Chris Ridley and Christopher Bell:

Same for me. Also I can't filter by 'Asset Group'. Speaking of bugs, if we could also fix the MC Feed Rule issue where it won't allow you to add a space that would be super. pic.twitter.com/jIa2SzTsBM — Christopher Bell (@crbell47) June 16, 2022

Google’s response. Google Liaison Ginny Marvin responded on Twitter that she had flagged the issue to the ads team.

Thanks, I see what you mean and have flagged to the team. — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) June 16, 2022

Why we care. Accurate reporting is key to optimization. Advertisers need full transparency and the ability to view their data and compare performance across specific periods of time.

About The Author Nicole Farley Nicole Farley is an editor for Search Engine Land covering all things PPC. In addition to being a Marine Corps veteran, she has an extensive background in digital marketing, an MBA and a penchant for true crime, podcasts, travel, and snacks. Nicole Farley is an editor for Search Engine Land covering all things PPC. In addition to being a Marine Corps veteran, she has an extensive background in digital marketing, an MBA and a penchant for true crime, podcasts, travel, and snacks.