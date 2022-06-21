Google aware of Performance Max Product Listing tab date comparison bug
The bug doesn't show any data when you attempt to compare date ranges.
Nicole Farley on June 21, 2022 at 10:20 am
There is a bug in the date comparison reporting tool in the Performance Max Product Listing tab in Google Ads.
The tool allows you to select “compare,” but doesn’t actually show you the information.
This was spotted and shared on Twitter by Chris Ridley and Christopher Bell:
Google’s response. Google Liaison Ginny Marvin responded on Twitter that she had flagged the issue to the ads team.
Why we care. Accurate reporting is key to optimization. Advertisers need full transparency and the ability to view their data and compare performance across specific periods of time.
