On Sunday, in a rare move, Google pre-announced that it will be rolling out an algorithm update today. Google named it the June 2019 core update.

That update is now rolling out according to an update from Google.

Here’s Google’s update. At 1:02pm ET, Google wrote “The June 2019 Core Update is now live and rolling out to our various data centers over the coming days.”

The June 2019 Core Update is now live and rolling out to our various data centers over the coming days. — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) June 3, 2019

What now? Check your web analytics and Search Console performance reports over the next week or so to see if your site was impacted at all from this algorithm update. If it was, there is little you can do to “fix” it as stated in our earlier story. In short, Google recommends you make your site better.