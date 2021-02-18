Google has added Display ads to its Google Ads attribution reporting as an open beta, the company announced Thursday. Last year, the company streamlined its attribution reporting and included YouTube ads to it, also in beta.

How to opt-in. Eligible advertisers can opt-in to Display ads in attribution reports by going to the Measurement > Attribution section of Google Ads. After opting in, Display ads will be shown in all attribution reports, along with search ads (including Shopping), and, if they have opted into it, YouTube ads.

The reports. Attribution reports include Top Paths, Model Comparison, Assisted Conversions and Path Metrics reports.

Source: Google.

The Top Paths report, shown above, can help you identify the most common paths customers take to complete a conversion, based on the ads they’ve interacted with. This can give you a more holistic view of how your Display ads are working together with your ads in search (including Shopping) and/or YouTube to drive conversions.

You may also want to view your Model Comparison report to see how your Display ads are affecting conversions and to ensure that you’ve selected the most appropriate attribution model.

Why we care. Display ads within attribution reporting can help you see how your campaigns across different channels complement each other and move customers along their journey. You can also use that information to help you make better campaign and budget decisions.