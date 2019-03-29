Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Google’s Podcasts app is increasing discoverability by automatically transcribing shows, allowing users to search for particular episodes without having to remember the name of the podcast or the episode title.

“Right now Google is really good at giving you text and video related to your search query. With all the amazing work podcasters are publishing each day, there’s no good reason why audio isn’t a first-class citizen in the same way,” founder and head of product for Google Podcasts Zach Reneau-Wedeen told Pacific Content nearly a year ago.

Transcripts in metadata. It would seem that he’s stayed true to that belief as transcripts have begun popping up as metadata within some podcast episodes’ web page sources (not within the app itself). Android Police breaks down how the transcripts can be found, noting that, although the entire show was transcribed, it did contain errors, mistaking writer Corbin Davenport’s name as “Corbin dabbing port.”

As of right now, it’s not clear which podcasts or episodes have already been indexed and transcribed.

Why should you care? Discoverability has long been a challenge for podcast creators. For marketers looking to launch a branded podcast (or those already producing one), increased discoverability can help attract new audiences and make it easier for former listeners to find you again. That could make the format even more viable as part of a content marketing strategy.

For marketers that sponsor podcasts, this might mean that your ads get more listens, without having to buy airtime on more episodes.