The President of the United States announced during a press conference Friday that the White House is partnering with Google to build a website to help people find a coronavirus testing site. The site will give users a symptoms testing quiz and then if the site determines you should be tested, it will direct you to drive through COVID-19 testing clinics.

Being worked on now. President Donald Trump said that there are over 1,000 Google engineers working on this site right now. The goal seems to be to get this website up and running by Sunday night.

How the site will work. The White House showed this simple flow chart of the screening web site. It offers a login and symptom screening tool. If the user’s symptoms warrant visiting a drive-through testing center, the site will show them where and when to go there.

Coronavirus Testing Website Flow

The testing facilities will be with Walgreens, CVS, Walmart, Target and others.

It appears from the site flow that the test results will be posted to users’ accounts on the site. It’s not clear how much data users will need to enter, how it will be stored and which organizations will have access to the sensitive health data.

Google statement. Google has posted a statement on Twitter that says “We are developing a tool to help triage individuals for Covid-19 testing. Verily is in the early stages of development, and planning to roll testing out in the Bay Area, with the hope of expanding more broadly over time.”

“We appreciate the support of government officials and industry partners and thank the Google engineers who have volunteered to be part of this effort." — Google Communications (@Google_Comms) March 13, 2020