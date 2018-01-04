Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Google seems to be testing the ability of business owners to upload videos to their local listings within the Google My Business dashboard.

Colan Nielsen posted screen shots of the feature within the dashboard. This is not to be confused with the Local Guides, volunteers who help Google keep map data up to date and already have the ability to upload videos to local listings. This is specific to business owners and their ability to upload videos.

Here is a screen shot from Colan of one of his clients’ Google My Business photos dashboard:

In the photos section, there is a new “videos” tab where you can upload these videos. I do not see this for my own business profiles yet.

The video tab would show in the Google Maps local listings to searchers looking up your business in web search or Google Maps:

We should note that back in 2008, Google did offer video uploads to your local listings but removed the feature after numerous iterations of the Google My Business dashboard.