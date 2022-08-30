Retail businesses can now add in-store products to their Google Business Profile listings.

How it works. When customers search for a Business Profile they can find a products carousel (on the Maps mobile app), or a carousel and “Products” tab if they’re using Google Search.

With the “Products” tab, customers can:

Click a featured product card to view the product details.

Click a product category to view an overview.

Click a product within a product category to view the product details.

Chat or call you to find out more, or click on the button leading to your website to order online.

Provide feedback in case there are copyright or legal issues.

How to add products. There are two ways to add products to your Business Profile.

Manually with the Product Editor

Use Pointy app with your Point of Sale (POS) system

To preview how products will appear to customers on Google Search, managers can click See it on Google about a minute or two after uploading.

Required guidelines. retailers and advertisers who want to add products to their Business Profiles must follow Shopping Ads policies.

Additionally, Google does not allow regulated products such as:

Alcohol

Tobacco

Gambling

Financial services

Pharmaceuticals

Unapproved supplements

Health & medical devices

Read more. The new Products section was spotted on Twitter by Stefan Somborac. You can learn more about setting up products on your Google Business Profile here.

1/3 — Stefan Somborac (@StefanSomborac) August 30, 2022

Why we care. Allowing shoppers to browse items and prices before walking into a store can help increase visits and sales from both new and returning customers. With the holiday shopping season fast approaching, retailers and advertisers who can add products to their Google Business Profiles, and want increased visibility, should do so as soon as possible.