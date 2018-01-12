Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Allyson Wright from the Google My Business team announced today that the video upload feature we saw being tested is now available for business owners in the Google My Business dashboard.

Business owners can “view videos added by customers and upload videos about their business for customers to view,” she said. The video maximum length is 30 seconds, and after a video is uploaded, it can take up to 24 hours for it to be visible on the business listing in Google Maps or the local web search results.

Merchants should soon have the ability to flag inappropriate videos through their dashboard, and Google also promises mobile support in the future.

To add video to your business, go to the Google My Business dashboard and click on the “photos,” then select the “video” link at the top. After it loads, select the option to “Post Videos.”

Drag and drop the video to the box.

The video will begin uploading.

After the video is uploaded, it can take some time for the video to process and show up in your view.

Allyson from Google added these details: