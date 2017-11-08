Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Google has confirmed with Search Engine Land that they have changed the way the info command, a search operator that gives you more details about a site, is displayed in search.

Previously, the info operator would give searchers the snippet plus additional links to find more operators that show links to the site, the Google cache link, similar sites to that site and more. But that whole section has been removed, and now Google is showing just the snippet.

Here is the before shot from a couple of years ago:

Now what I see is only the snippet:

Google told us this is the new changed behavior for the command.