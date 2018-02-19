Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Google has removed the quotas in the Search Console interface for how many URLs you can resubmit to Google from the Fetch as Google tool. We asked Google what has changed, but Google didn’t fully comment.

Now, Google has updated their help documentation page to specify exactly what changes have occurred with these recrawl limits and quotas.

For the “Crawl only this URL,” the limit is now “up to 10 individual URLs per day.” It used to be 500 individual URLs within a 30-day period.

For the “Crawl this URL and its direct links,” the limit is now “up to 2 of these site recrawl requests per day.” It used to be “up to 10 requests of this kind within a 30-day period.”

Here is a screen shot of the text from the old help document:

Here is the new text from the help document: